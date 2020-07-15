The concept of paid parking is not a new thing for beach communities up and down the southern East Coast, but it's one met with resistance in some communities, including St. Simons Island.
Glynn County’s revenue study committee will take up the subject at a meeting this morning at the request of a county commissioner, David O’Quinn. On Monday, O’Quinn said he’s hopeful a parking fee can be used to improve safety for beachgoers. What parking areas would be included in the fee, how much it would cost and how people will pay will be something for the committee to consider, he said.
In 2015, county commissioners proposed paving some parking areas on St. Simons Island and charging for their use, a movement abandoned by commissioners in the face of opposition from residents. One commissioner called it one of the “third rails” of local politics.
It’s a contentious issue elsewhere as well, but the beach communities that have managed it each do it differently.
At Folly Beach, S.C., a barrier island near Charleston, very little of available beach access parking is public. Two parking lots, one at Folly Beach County Park and the other at Folly Beach Pier, charge between $5 and $15 a day, depending on the time of year. Several others along the beach are privately owned and managed by Delaware-based Passport.
Further south and a little closer to home, Hilton Head, S.C., offers some paid parking and some free public space, along with dedicated parking spaces for annual pass holders, something not offered in every beachfront community.
“We’re in the process of doing a parking study which will help us determine what we need to address and whether we need to have meters at all beach parks,” said Hilton Head spokeswoman Carolyn Grant.
To the south, Jacksonville Beach charges for parking on weekends and during holidays and events.
In most cases, the stated purpose of the fee is to offset the cost of beach safety and maintenance.
The city of Tybee Island also has to contend with the impact hordes of visitors have on the small island’s infrastructure.
“It’s not really the locals who are incurring a large amount of garbage or emergency services or anything else,” said Pete Ryerson, Tybee Island parking director.
Nearly all parking on Tybee Island is beach parking, he said, with Saturday attracting as many as 12,000 visitors to an island with only 2,800 dedicated public parking spots. Parking is a severe and pressing issue for Tybee.
“We had them lined up along the side of the streets,” Ryerson said.
A parking fee is charged year-round and largely handled via the internet and a mobile app. Around 5 to 6 percent of the island's revenue comes from coin-operated meters, he said, but that’s on the way out. Revenue covers a little of everything from lifeguards to animal control to the island’s weather warning system.
Collecting the fee doesn’t take much effort or money on the city’s part, Ryerson said. A contractor runs the online parking fee software and anyone using it pays the transaction fee upfront.
Most beach communities surveyed offer some kind of discount or priority to residents. Tybee exempts locals who register their car tags with the police department, he said.
Closer to St. Simons Island in size, Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island took a look last year at a similar system, but public opposition stalled the effort.
“Part of it is we are a small town and we have a desire to maintain that small-town feel,” said Jeremiah Glisson, fleet, facilities and sanitation director with the city of Fernandina Beach. “But we are a tourist town.”
Similar to Glynn County, the idea to charge for beach parking has occurred to Fernandina's city commissioners in the past at fairly regular intervals. It isn’t typically met with much approval from the public, he said.
“It does seem every new commission revisits this,” Glisson said.
Amelia Island residents felt it would change the character of the island and that it would be double-dipping into taxpayers’ wallets. Those who live on the island but outside the city limits felt they would not be getting much from it because a sizable chunk of the revenue would have gone into emergency services.
From Glisson's perspective, it was something the city could have used.
“‘Free parking’ is a misnomer,” Glisson said. “For everything it takes to maintain a parking spot, someone has to pay for it.”
Glynn County's revenue study committee will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss a St. Simons Island beach parking fee. The meeting will be held virtually and broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.