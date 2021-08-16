Erich Friedrich is an entrepreneur, and with the recent opening of a new, local Chem-Dry franchise, he, and business partner Yontrell Williams, have entered the cleaning business and are building it from the ground up.
Although Erich and Yontrell are brand new to the business, Chem-Dry, with its “a clean home is a happy home” tagline, has been around since 1977, and is in more than 50 countries worldwide.
“We provide carpet, upholstery, hardwood and granite countertop cleaning,” Friedrich said, adding Chem-Dry’s motto is “Cleaner, Dryer, Healthier.”
Those three things are certainly more important than ever in the current environment.
One of the advantages of using Coastal Care Chem-Dry for carpet cleaning is its practice of using less water than companies who employ steam cleaning. Carpets, Friedrich said, typically dry within 1-2 hours.
“This low-moisture process, combined with our natural carbonating cleaning solution, penetrates deep into carpets, and not only leaves carpets cleaner, but reduces dry times to a couple hours, rather than a couple of days, so you and your family can get back to enjoying life in your cleaner, healthier home more quickly,” he said.
The green-certified cleaning solution uses the bubbly properties of carbonation to penetrate deep into the carpet, breaking up dirt and grime and lifting it to the surface, similar to the way club soda removes stains from a shirt. That process is followed up by the heat-extraction process, which pulls both the dirt and water from the carpet.
Another advantage Coastal Care Chem-Dry has over traditional steam cleaning is the absence of dirty, soapy water that frequently leaves behind a sticky reside that can attract dirt and cause carpets to get dirty again faster, which, in turn, requires more frequent cleaning, and more expense to the homeowner.
“Since it doesn’t contain any soaps, detergents or harsh chemicals, Chem-Dry’s core cleaner, The Natural, does not attract dirt so your carpets stay cleaner longer,” Friedrich said.
The Coastal Care Chem-Dry goal is to help homeowners spend less time worrying about whether their carpets or furniture are clean and more time enjoying their families in a healthy home.
Friedrich explained that Coastal Care Chem-Dry offers a healthier clean on two levels – first, the products are safe for the entire family and second, using less water helps combat mold and mildew growth in and under carpet.
Coastal Care Chem-Dry has an extensive catalog of green-certified carpet cleaning products, including our primary cleaning solution, The Natural. The Natural, which is on the FDA’s G.R.A.S. (Generally Recognized As Safe) list, contains zero phosphates or detergents and is completely safe and non-toxic for kids and pets.
“Unlike Chem-Dry’s process, typical steam cleaning not only utilizes harsh soaps and chemicals to clean your carpets, but uses a heavy amount of water that often soaks through to the carpet backing, creating a breeding ground for mold, mildew and bacteria,” Friedrich said.
The company instead decided to take some advice from Mother Nature, and use its patented carbonating cleaning process, instead of harsh chemicals.
“Thanks to our low-moisture, amplified Hot Carbonating Extraction system, we can offer you a deeper, healthier carpet and upholstery cleaning that you can feel confident is safe for your kids and pets,” Friedrich said.
Coastal Care Chem-Dry can be reached by calling 912-207-9474, or emailing admin@coastalcarechemdry.com. Quotes can be requested on the company website, www.coastalcarechemdry.com. Coastal Care Chem Dry is on call 24/7.