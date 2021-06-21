The Coastal Area Development Authority has been allocated $10 million through the CARES Act to create a loan program to support small businesses in the nine-county region.
“These funds were awarded by the Economic Development Administration, not SBA,” said Andrew Standard, CEO of CADDA. “Our fund was actually the largest of this type in the Southeast region. Our goal is to reach out to as many small, underserved and minority business owners as possible.”
The majority of funding will be used to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and to help recover losses from the pandemic.
Any for-profit business within the nine-county region is eligible, Standard said.
The counties include Effingham, Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Glynn, Camden and Bulloch.
“These funds are at a very attractive interest rate and terms that are generous. Banks may not be interested in loaning to a company that had a negative 2020. These funds will be the perfect solution for the gap,” Standard said.
The loan fund was created through the efforts of CADDA and with the help of U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1.
“This is great news,” Carter said. “I’m very glad to see CARES Act funding going to small business across the First District. As we continue to move closer to normal life again, many small businesses are still struggling. This funding will help these businesses get back to pre-pandemic success levels.”
CADDA administers loan programs through three primary government entities, the Small Business Administration, the USDA Rural Development and the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.
Applications can be found on the CADDA website at www.cadda-sba.org or by calling 912-261-2500 for more information.