It may seem counterintuitive, but Chief Petty Officer Robert Granger of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Savannah Air Station isn’t fond of boats anymore, especially when they are offshore.
He’s been lowered from a rescue helicopter enough times to know that things can go bad quickly on a boat, and sometimes there is nothing the people aboard can do about it.
“Some things can’t be prevented,” Granger said Monday while standing in the cabin of the Coast Guard Station Brunswick’s 45-foot response boat as a rescue helicopter hovered a couple-dozen feet overhead.
Outside on the stern deck, Boatswain’s Mate Jakob Flores and Fireman Keith Shotts, both who work out of the Brunswick station, repeated the same basket hoist procedures for a fourth time as part of regular training the Coast Guard performs to ensure most rescues end happily.
Granger, Shotts and Flores would rather not have to ever perform real rescues, but sometimes they are unavoidable. That is why they are urging boaters in the Golden Isles to follow all the safety regulations and do everything they can to ensure their own safety while on the water this spring and summer.
“The biggest thing is to check your boat before you put it in the water,” Granger said.
He’s seen too many times during rescues when it is evident the boat from which he is rescuing people was unsuitable for the ocean.
“I’ve been on a yacht where the drive shaft snapped because it hadn’t been serviced in years,” Granger said.
Keeping boats supplied with all the proper safety equipment, a cellphone handy and a VHF radio onboard are a great start to ensuring a boat is ready for the water, Granger said.
“Even if you’re not wearing them, keep lifejackets easily accessible,” Granger said.
It’s a good feeling saving someone’s life and getting them safely into the helicopter, he said, but he and Flores agree it’s tough to be involved in a rescue because they know it is one of the worst days the person being pulled from the water has ever experienced.
“There’s a reason we do our boat checks,” Flores said. “If you have that life-saving equipment on board, it makes your chances of getting back without injury much higher.”
The Coast Guard counted 4,439 accidents that caused 658 deaths and 2,641 injuries in 2021, according to statistics it keeps. That amounted to around $67.5 million in property damages, all as a result of recreational boating accidents. Granger said his Savannah crew is deployed for real rescues about twice a month.
“Which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is in this day and age,” he said.
That is why Granger and his crew fly from Savannah to as far north as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Titusville, Florida, five days a week, to train with boat crews at the different Coast Guard stations in the Southeast.
After completing the hoist basket training and speaking with reporters, Granger stepped back out onto the deck, used a line lowered from the helicopter and ran through several reps dropping from the helicopter to the boat before being lifted up to the aircraft one last time. The crew then flew back north toward Savannah.
Flores said the Brunswick boat crews luckily do not have to perform as many rescues as in areas farther south, like in the Miami area, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t called when needed. That happened a few weeks ago when the shrimp boat Miss Hopkins caught fire about four miles offshore of Jekyll Island. Flores and Shotts responded to that incident along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Flores said all boaters should check out the Coast Guard’s guidance for safe boating and for keeping vessels properly maintained and seaworthy. That can be found at www.uscgboating.org.
Monday’s training ensures the rescue crews are ready when needed, but Flores would rather those training sessions be all that is needed.