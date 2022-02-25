Coast Guard transports man in pain back to shore
A man experiencing severe pain at sea was transported to shore to an awaiting county EMS technicians by U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick on Thursday.
The Coast Guard’s 45-foot response boat was dispatched 12 miles east of Brunswick to the vehicle carrier Morning Capo after being alerted that a 35-year-old member of the vessel’s crew was experiencing severe abdominal pain.
The Coast Guard arrived on the scene at 6:20 a.m. and transported the man to Station Brunswick.
He was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick by county EMS.
Neither the name nor the condition of the man transported to shore was disclosed.
— The Brunswick News