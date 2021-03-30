U.S. Coast Guard officials are trying to locate the source of a recurring “mystery sheen” appearing on the surface of East River in Brunswick.
In a recent press release announcing a redoubling of its efforts in what is a two-year-old investigation, Coast Guard officials stopped short of describing the sheen as petroleum based.
Susan Inman, coastkeeper for the Altamaha Riverkeeper, had no such qualms Monday.
“It’s an unknown source of weathered gasoline,” Inman said. “It’s old gasoline. They’ve been chasing it for years.”
The Coast Guard has been investigating the sheen since February 2019, according to a statement released Friday. In that time, the sheen has appeared in the East River “across multiple waterfront properties,” the release said.
The investigation is being headed by the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit in Savannah.
The Coast Guard has contracted with crews to pin down the source of the sheen and eliminate it, the release said. Oil deflection boom and oil absorbent boom have been placed on the waters around the sheen while crews search for its source.
“Our No. 1 goal with this case is to protect human health and the marine environment by mitigating the impact of the release and eliminating the source of this sheen as soon as possible,” said U.S. Guardsman Kevin Broyles, commander of the marine safety unit in Savannah.
Coast Guard officials believe the sheen is emanating from the ground near the river.
Inman said the gas sheen most often appears in areas near the Ocean Petroleum company, located at 1025 Bay St. along the East River, between Mayor’s Point and Knight’s Seafood. Workers in the area first brought it to the attention of the Altamaha Riverkeeper, a river advocacy group.
“We were first notified by employees because the smell was so strong they said it was like their heads were in a gas tank,” Inman said.
Although cut sections of the shipwrecked Golden Ray are held atop barges docked at Mayor’s Point, Coast Guard officials have no indication it’s contributing to the problem.
When a section is cut away and lifted to a barge, the several thousand metric ton sections of ship are “sea fastened” at the dock on the East River in preparation for the voyage to a recycling facility in Louisiana.
Inman said the Coast Guard is making diligent efforts to pinpoint and eliminated the source of the sheens. Its elusiveness contributes to difficulties locating the source.
It appears “randomly,” she said, but added the sheens more commonly appear at middle tides than any other times.
“It’s good the Coast Guard is on it,” she said. “They are getting full cooperation from the ports, getting full cooperation from the private industry there and they’re trying to find the source.”