Two men were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat capsized Sunday 4 miles offshore of Jekyll Island.
The men were in a 16-foot boat that overturned after an afternoon line of storms came through the area, a press release from the Coast Guard said.
“The southeast is prone to powerful storms that aren’t predictable and are capable of capsizing smaller vessels,” said Lt. Tucker Williams, Air Station Savannah’s public affairs officer. “We recommend all mariners carry a radio, flares and other distress signals in case they encounter an unexpected situation.”
Coast Guard Sector Charleston received the report of the boaters in distress after a call was made to local 911 when the men were late returning to the Jekyll harbor from Christmas Creek Marina. The phones of both men were going directly to voicemail, the release said.
An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah responded to the incident and spotted the men waving their arms. One man was in the water and the other on top of the boat, the release said.
The men were hoisted into the Dolphin helicopter and taken to the Jekyll Island Airport where they received medical attention from emergency medical services personnel.
“Our aircrew was able to conduct the rescue safely and efficiently with the best possible results,” Tucker said.