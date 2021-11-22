The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men in Sapelo Sound in McIntosh County Friday.
The men radioed that their 38-foot sailboat was sinking fast around 3:50 p.m.
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from its air station in Savannah. Both men were safety lifted aboard the hovering aircraft in a rescue basket.
They were transported to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns, according to the Coast Guard.
“The survivors had red smoke flares, which is how we ultimately spotted the two men,” said Lt. Christina Batchelder, co-pilot of the helicopter. “When mariners are prepared by having a registered emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), flares and life jackets, the Coast Guard can respond quickly and the outcome in this case was two lives saved.”
The owner of the sailing vessel is working with commercial salvage to retrieve the vessel, the Coast Guard said.
— The Brunswick News