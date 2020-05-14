The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three teenagers after the vessel they were on ran aground near St. Catherine's Sound Wednesday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter transported the teens to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report at 5:11 p.m. that the 25-foot vessel had run aground with three teenagers and an adult aboard. The vessel's owner, contacted via cell phone, expressed concern for the teenagers and stated he wanted to remain on board the vessel until he was able to refloat it at high tide.
The Dolphin aircrew landed on a nearby beach and picked up the three teenagers. Choosing to remain aboard the vessel, the adult was provided a handheld radio and put on a one-hour communication schedule with the command center in Charleston.
The adult was able to refloat the vessel at 12:50 a.m. Thursday and move to deeper water inside a protected harbor, where he remained for the night. He safely returned home in the morning.