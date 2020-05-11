Three men in a sinking boat off the coast of Cumberland Island were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday.
The vessel sank 18 miles east of Cumberland Island.
Coast Guard Station Charleston received a radio distress call at 8:18 a.m. from the crew of the 54-foot vessel Bacchus reporting their vessel was taking on water and they were deploying their life raft.
The Coast Guard Cutter Heron, an 87-foot patrol boat, the Coast Guard Station Brunswick’s 45-foot response boat and a Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Savannah were dispatched.
The trio were reported to be in good condition and taken to Station Brunswick.