The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 56-year-old man after his sailboat became disabled and ran aground near Sapelo Sound on Sunday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to Hunter Army Airfield.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call at 1:08 a.m. from the operator of the Rosa Vessia, a 43-foot sailboat, stating his vessel was disabled, dragging anchor and at risk of running into a marked submerged rock pilling.
A Savannah aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot response boat launched to assist.
The aircrew located the disabled sailboat, which had started to run into the rocks. They lowered a rescue swimmer who assisted with safely hoisting the man.
Tow Boat U.S. arrived on scene shortly after and recovered the sailboat from the rocks.
— The Brunswick News