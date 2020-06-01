The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 56-year-old man after his sailboat became disabled and ran aground near Sapelo Sound on Sunday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to Hunter Army Airfield.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call at 1:08 a.m. from the operator of the Rosa Vessia, a 43-foot sailboat, stating his vessel was disabled, dragging anchor and at risk of running into a marked submerged rock pilling.

A Savannah aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot response boat launched to assist.

The aircrew located the disabled sailboat, which had started to run into the rocks. They lowered a rescue swimmer who assisted with safely hoisting the man.

Tow Boat U.S. arrived on scene shortly after and recovered the sailboat from the rocks.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Cutting-edge technology helps patients with neuropathy

Cutting-edge technology helps patients with neuropathy

At Wellman Family Healthcare, patients know they’ll receive comprehensive wellness care for the entire family. The primary focus is on chiropractic care, but specialized treatment is offered for several other conditions including knee pain, neuropathy, weight loss and massage therapy.

+2
Demere Road roundabout construction on track

Demere Road roundabout construction on track

Motorists may not have been appreciative Saturday when the ongoing project to replace the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road with a roundabout met with heavy Memorial Day traffic, but the project is on track to finish in August.