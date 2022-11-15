Coast Guard rescues four near Cumberland Island
A Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued four people Monday after a 48-foot vessel began taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island.
Coast Guard rescues four near Cumberland Island
A Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued four people Monday after a 48-foot vessel began taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island.
The owner of the 48-foot vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 that the vessel was taking on water and the onboard pumps failed. .
The boat crew transferred all four people to Station Brunswick with no medical concerns.
“The people aboard the vessel followed all recommended safety protocols,” said Fireman Melanie Echevarria, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member.
