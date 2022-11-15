Coast Guard rescues four near Cumberland Island

A Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued four people Monday after a 48-foot vessel began taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island.

More from this section

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022, expected to be the largest in the local event's history since it began in 2018, brought many to the historic downtown neighborhoods of Brunswick on Sunday afternoon. Organizers planned for 60 bands and performers on at least 50 porches. Food trucks and other vendors also set …