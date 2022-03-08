Coast Guard rescues elderly woman
A Dolphin helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Savannah transferred an 89-year-old woman to the University of Florida Health Hospital in Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Coast Guard was notified at 3:53 p.m. via a landline that a woman aboard a 23-foot boat that ran aground near Cumberland Island suffered a leg injury and was experiencing stoke-like symptoms.
“This case serves as a reminder to always have a plan when going out on the water,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean O’Dowd, the aircraft commander on the case. “A first aid kit and the knowledge of how to use it can be crucial to a positive outcome when accidents happen.”