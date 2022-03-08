Coast Guard rescues elderly woman

A Dolphin helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Savannah transferred an 89-year-old woman to the University of Florida Health Hospital in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Coast Guard was notified at 3:53 p.m. via a landline that a woman aboard a 23-foot boat that ran aground near Cumberland Island suffered a leg injury and was experiencing stoke-like symptoms.

“This case serves as a reminder to always have a plan when going out on the water,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean O’Dowd, the aircraft commander on the case. “A first aid kit and the knowledge of how to use it can be crucial to a positive outcome when accidents happen.”

More from this section

First day of qualifying begins

First day of qualifying begins

Two Republican Camden County commissioners are up for reelection, but it’s uncertain if they qualified for reelection Monday, the first day of qualifying for county and state elections.

Topgolf executive speaks at college

Topgolf executive speaks at college

Geoff Cottrill, chief marketing officer with sports entertainment company Topgolf, quickly learned that sometimes leadership means letting those under you do their jobs without interference.

Odor issues in Brunswick discussed at town hall

Odor issues in Brunswick discussed at town hall

In his last hours on the job Thursday night, GP Cellulose spokesman Randal Morris promised the company on the marsh west of Brunswick would continue to take all complaints about odors seriously and take action.