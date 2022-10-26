Sound range towers
The evening sun shines off the range towers and the crane in use to restore the aid to navigation in the Frederica River on the edge of St. Simons Sound.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

A $1.5 million navigation project is underway in St. Simons Sound.

A U.S. Coast Guard contractor is replacing the range towers that stood in shallow water off the southwestern tip of St. Simons Island near the mouth of Kings Creek.

