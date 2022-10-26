A $1.5 million navigation project is underway in St. Simons Sound.
A U.S. Coast Guard contractor is replacing the range towers that stood in shallow water off the southwestern tip of St. Simons Island near the mouth of Kings Creek.
Both the twin 150-foot metal towers and the concrete foundations are being replaced because the towers had corroded severely and the concrete supports have degraded, said Vincent Moreno, a public affairs officer with the Coast Guard’s Jacksonville station.
The deterioration had “compromised the stability and structural integrity” of the towers, Moreno said.
The structures became so unstable that it is unsafe to climb them to replace lights.
When combined with the St. Simons Island lighthouse, the towers serve as an aid to navigation both day and night, said bar pilot Bruce Fendig. The towers will have beacons at night and panels that will be visible by day.
Although modern ships and pleasure craft are equipped with electronic guidance, pilots and captains still use static terrestrial aids to navigate, Fendig said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers originally erected the towers as guides to dredges, but the Coast Guard later adopted them as aids to navigation, Fendig said. When the lighthouse is lined up in the center between the two towers, a vessel can come straight down the center of the channel, he said.
“It’s like a gun sight,’’ he said. “The navigator’s goal is to stay lined up.”
A couple of electronic navigation devices, LORAN, which is radio dependent, and SHORAN were developed during World War II. The current state-of-the-art navigation tool is the Portal Pilotage Unit, which pilots can carry aboard ships. It uses sophisticated sensors to keep ships on course.
“It works very well,’’ Fendig said. “But at the end of the day, you need terrestrial aids to verify it.”
Fendig said pilots still check out the position of the lighthouse in relationship to that of the towers to ensure “that what they’re seeing on the screen is right.”
There are a couple of smaller towers with beacons at the top that stand east of the lighthouse. One is near the Casino pool and the other is at the beach crossover between 11th and 12th streets.
Contractor ELCI Construction Group Inc, of Miami is scheduled to complete the project on Dec. 8.
