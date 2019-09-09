The U.S. Coast Guard announced at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday that three of the four missing crew members of the Golden Ray have been rescued from the ship.
Coast Guard officials said at the press conference that the three rescued men were in "relatively good condition" considering the circumstances and were taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick Hospital.
The three who were rescued were together in one part of the ship while the fourth was stuck behind glass enclosed in an engineering control room. Coast Guard officials say they are working to find a way to safely extract the last crewman.
Earlier in the day, U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue personnel contacted the survivors of the shipwrecked Golden Ray around noon Monday, drilling a small hole in the hull of the gargantuan freighter that tipped over in the St. Simons Sound during the dark morning hours Sunday, said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Luke Clayton, petty officer first class.
Rescuers were in the process of drilling a larger hole in which to pipe fresh air, food and water to the South Korean merchant mariners, Clayton said. The Coast Guard has confirmed that all four are alive and are in communication with them, he said.
The four are the last of 24 crewmen who were aboard the 656-foot ship when it toppled over in the St. Simons Sound shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The ship was leaving the port of Brunswick with a load of automobiles when it began “listing heavily” to the right while turning right to head through the sound and into the open ocean. The ship then rolled over on its left side.
U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call at 2 a.m. Sunday. and the ship was showing dark smoke and flames shortly afterward, Coast Guard officials said. Search and rescue crews managed to retrieve 20 of the crewmen, some via helicopter, within a short time after responding. But rescue efforts for the final four had to be suspended due to worsening conditions.
The flames and smoke eventually died out, but the Coast Guard was still trying to determine Sunday afternoon when it would be safe to resume the search. A members of the South Korean consulate who was attending a press conference Sunday afternoon confirmed that the four men still onboard are South Korean.
Coast Guard officials were able to make rudimentary contact with the four men Sunday night, responding to banging sounds from within the ship by banging on the hull to let the men know they were not forgotten, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard helicopters had made several trips to the ship by noon Monday, landing on the exposed right side of the hull, as onlookers and news media from CNN to South Korea staked out places on the St. Simons Island Pier to watch the drama unfold.
Rescuers first drilled a hole about ¼ inch the hull, then inserted a bore camera to make contact with the four crewmen, Clayton said. They were drilling a larger 3-inch hole into the hull to deliver fresh food and water, he said.
The four men are located in the rear of the ship, near the propeller shafts, he said.
The International Seafarers Center was tending to the 20 rescued crewmen Sunday afternoon, providing meals, bibles and toiletry kits, said Vicki West, the local center's director. Most of those men were Filippino, though two were South Korean and expressed concern for their countrymen still trapped onboard, West said.
The company that owns the ship has provided local motel rooms for the rescued merchant marines.