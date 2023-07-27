Four people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and good Samaritans Tuesday night about 4 miles off of St. Simons Island when their shrimp boat began taking on water.

The Joann B, a 75-foot shrimping vessel, began taking on water at around 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard said.

More from this section

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.

Recommended for you