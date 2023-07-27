Four people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and good Samaritans Tuesday night about 4 miles off of St. Simons Island when their shrimp boat began taking on water.
The Joann B, a 75-foot shrimping vessel, began taking on water at around 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified via VHF-FM radio of the incident and issued an urgent marine information broadcast notifying all nearby mariners of the boat in distress. They also directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew to respond, the release said.
The Coast Guard crews arrived and began using pumps to dewater the boat.
“Good Samaritans from the fishing vessel Miss Vicky and commercial salvage also assisted with dewatering efforts,” the release said.
They were able to get the flooding under control and temporarily patch the Joann B’s hull so it could be towed to the City Market Dock in Brunswick by a sister ship, The Amber Dawn.
There were no medical concerns reported during the incident. The incident is also under investigation, the release said.
“Careful coordination with Station Brunswick was instrumental in the successful execution of this case,” said Lt. Tucker Williams, helicopter co-pilot during the case. “Our crew and the station boat crew, together with the invaluable support of good Samaritans, showcased exceptional teamwork and dedication in assisting with the dewatering efforts, ensuring the safety and well-being of both the distressed vessel and all individuals on board.”