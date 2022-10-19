Rescue

The Coast Guard rescued two kayakers and their dog Sunday afternoon.

 Provided photo

The roar of overhead engines rattled the rafters of Jack and Kay Candler’s Sea Palms home on St. Simons Island late Sunday afternoon, throwing a wrench in the serenity of their pristine marsh view.

But the disruption was nothing compared to the predicament at that moment for a pair of kayakers and their dog, left stranded a quarter of a mile out in the impenetrable marsh by a receding high tide.

