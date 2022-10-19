The roar of overhead engines rattled the rafters of Jack and Kay Candler’s Sea Palms home on St. Simons Island late Sunday afternoon, throwing a wrench in the serenity of their pristine marsh view.
But the disruption was nothing compared to the predicament at that moment for a pair of kayakers and their dog, left stranded a quarter of a mile out in the impenetrable marsh by a receding high tide.
The overhead ruckus was the sound of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter coming in for the rescue.
The Candlers watched from their home as the copter lowered a Coast Guardsman into the muck. Kay Candler took photos as the two women and their dog were plucked from the marsh, raised in a basket on a cable into the safety of the helicopter.
“The helicopter just came right over the house,” Kay Candler said. “It just really buzzed the house.”
“They really made it look easy,” Jack Candler said. “They seemed like they knew just what they were doing, and they did it. Those two would have had a night they wouldn’t ever forget if they had not responded.”
The Coast Guard received a distress call at 4:50 p.m. Sunday and sent a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Station Savannah.
“Limited water due to the receding tide stranded the kayakers,” the Coast Guard said in response to a request for information from The News. “It required hoisting from a helicopter as the area was inaccessible by boat and jet ski.”
Or airboat. Rescuers had an airboat on standby along the marsh at Peninsula Drive in Sea Palms, Jack Candler said.
He understands their predicament. The couple are avid kayakers, but they are very respectful of Coastal Georgia’s unforgiving tidal swings. Years ago, the two found themselves stranded by an outgoing tide.
Firm footing on the East Beach Causeway was a short distance away from where they became stuck. But getting there was still a struggle in the thick soup that sucked their legs knee deep into the marsh muck with each step.
The tidal creeks in the marsh behind their home dwindle to nonexistence, sometimes even at mid-tide, Jack Candler said. They suspect perhaps the women were unfamiliar with the area’s temperamental tides, or perhaps they simply got lost in the labyrinth of creeks that appear and disappear with the tides.
Wiser for the previous bad experience, the Candlers now time their marsh kayaking to a tight window around incoming and outgoing high tide .
“We had it happen to us, and it was really intimidating,” Jack Candler said. “It’s pretty scary. You could hardly pull your foot up and out of the mud.”
A graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism and a former employee of the Georgia Press Association, Kay Candler took photos and video of the dramatic rescue. After lowering the Guardsman into the marsh, a rescue basket followed.
The two women came out one at a time, the last one riding up with their pet collie.
The kayaks remained in the marsh. Jack Candler said they might try to retrieve the kayaks when the tide is right.
“Where they were you probably wouldn’t want to risk being out there past about mid tide, even on a good high tide,” he said. “They probably did the right thing by calling for help. Dark was coming on.”