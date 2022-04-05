Coast Guard bring crew member in from vessel for medical care

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick was summoned 16 miles off the coast Saturday for a medical emergency.

The crew of the 45-foot response boat medevaced a 62-year-old crew member aboard the Captain Sam, a tug boat.

The Coast Guard transferred the man to Morning Star Marina. Awaiting EMS transported him to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick for medical care.

A Captain Sam crew member notified Coast Guard the man was experiencing abdominal pain at about 7 p.m.

“Our boat crew was able to disembark the crew member safely,” said Seaman Gianna Calderone, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member. “Our unit training for first aid played a key role in keeping the man in stable condition until he was transferred over to EMS.”

The Coast Guard did not release the name of the man, whose current condition is unknown.

— The Brunswick News

