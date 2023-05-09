The Glynn County Commission voted to table a decision on awarding a contract Monday for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project.
It’s the second time commissioners have tabled a vote on the matter since May 4.
Commissioners were given four options to consider at Monday’s meeting. They could award the contract to TSW, the company with the highest point rating, Ratio Design with the second-highest rating, GMC, the low bidder, or reject all proposals and request revised design proposals.
Commissioner David Sweat said he struggled to understand the reluctance by some commissioners to reject Ratio’s bid considering there is less than a 10% difference between all the bids.
Commissioner Cap Fendig agreed, saying the work is funded through tourism taxes collected by the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, the officials of which expressed a preference for TSW or Ratio. The officials added they didn’t believe GMC had the experience or qualifications to perform the work.
Commissioner Bo Clark, however, said he preferred the low bid by GMC, predicting the company would do a good job.
Commissioners were split 3-3 on a motion, with Sweat, Fendig and Commission Chairman Wayne Neal voting to award the bid to GMC. Commissioners Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski and Clark voted no. Commissioner Allen Booker did not attend the meeting.
Rafolski said commissioners need “clear direction” on whether new bathrooms will be built and to develop a scope on the lifesaving tower that is planned for construction. He made a motion to rescope and rebid the project.
Sweat seconded the motion.
During discussion of Rafolski’s motion, Fendig said the convention and visitors bureau wants new bathrooms and there are other “tweaking points” to be considered. He expressed concerns that the CVB’s preference for a contractor are not being considered and it’s up to commissioners to hire a design firm and get the project completed with the defined scope of work.
“We’re negating our partners,” he said. “It’s still up to the CVB and the county to provide guidance. This is the beginning of the process.”
No vote was taken on Rafolski’s motion after Neal suggested more discussion is needed.
Neal made a motion to table a vote until the issue is discussed further at the May 16 work session. The motion passed with Neal, Fendig, Tostensen and Sweat voting yes, and Clark and Rafolski voting no.
