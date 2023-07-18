Glynn County Commissioners will listen to a presentation at today’s special called meeting regarding the Coast Guard Beach Park.
A preview of the presentation includes a recommendation to build new bathrooms because the existing ones don’t have enough capacity to close off a section for cleaning around mid-day, leading to complaints.
Existing picnic tables are not under cover. Problems in the maintenance tool shed include a collapsed floor drain under the slab, waste line back-up issues, no air conditioning and open to outside salt air and bugs. East Beach parking violations are also an issue.
The benefits of a new facility in a different location are fewer constraints, more parking spaces and it will meet flood ordinance requirements.
The St. Simons Boating and Fishing Club will present its financials at the meeting.
State Rep. Rick Townsend, R-Brunswick, the bill’s sponsor, will make an update about kratom legislation under consideration by the Georgia General Assembly. The federal Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use kratom, which has no FDA-approved uses.
House Bill 181 would classify kratom, which can be purchased at gas stations and convenience stores, as a Schedule 1 drug.