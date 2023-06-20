The Coast Guard Beach Park master plan will be updated at today’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The final design of the project has been completed, with a state grant for a life-saving tower, full funding that does not burden taxpayers and a design firm selected to undertake the effort.
The project, explained by Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, will include more parking spaces, designated parking for boat trailers, golf carts and bicycles, a shuttle system to help proven overflow parking and storage spaces for 42 sailboats and for 25 sailboard/sails.
Two traffic circle and two public beach access points to improve traffic flow on busy days and accommodate safe access will also be provided.
Benefits will include vastly improved stormwater management to protect surrounding neighborhoods, with the capacity to manage a 50-year storm. There will be a centrally located lifeguard and police contact station, a roundabout for emergency vehicles, wider pedestrian and bike path, larger restrooms, pavilions and multi-use buildings, and rinse stations and changing rooms.
In other business, an update on the Juvenile Services Center will include an update in the planning and project schedule.
A proposal by the tax commissioner’s office to streamline the decal enforcement process for the parent of mobile home ad valorem taxes will also be discussed. The amendment will allow the tax commissioner’s office to produce a list of mobile homeowners who are not in compliance with the taxation and decal process.
Commissioners will also receive an update on the SPLOST 2022 public facing portal.