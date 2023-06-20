The Coast Guard Beach Park master plan will be updated at today’s Glynn County Commission meeting.

The final design of the project has been completed, with a state grant for a life-saving tower, full funding that does not burden taxpayers and a design firm selected to undertake the effort.

