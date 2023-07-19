A consultant is recommending that renovations proposed for the Coast Guard Beach Park include a new bathroom rather than renovating and expanding the existing 17-year-old structure.
Rob Brown, an engineer from GMC, told Glynn County commissioners at Tuesday’s special called meeting that building a new bathroom in a different location and demolishing the existing structure would add 40 parking spaces to the parking lot.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski said he normally doesn’t like tearing down buildings, but he did not object when the consensus appeared to follow the consultant’s recommendation.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said he wanted to know which option is more cost effective, building a new bathroom or expanding the existing one. He suggested making the existing bathroom for men only and building a separate one for women.
“I want it to be functional and well used,” he said.
Brown said renovating the existing bathroom would be a major project and that the best option is building a new one.
County officials are also trying to get a matching grant to build new bathrooms at the park.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses all of St. Simons Island, said the county’s population will continue to grow, increasing the number of people visiting the park. He said renovating the existing bathroom would be “naive."
“We’re talking an investment that will last the next 20 years,” Fendig said. “Where does the focus of the future need to be?”
He asked fellow commissioners to put the recommendation for the construction of a new bathroom on the agenda for Thursday’s county commission meeting.
State Rep. Rick Townsend, R-Brunswick, made a presentation about the dangers of the over-the-counter supplement kratom, which is sold at gas outlets, convenience stores and tobacco shops across the state.
Kratom has a narcotic-like effect that Townsend said led to the suicide of a local youth and mental problems with another one. Townsend said the parents of both youths asked him to help.
Townsend said kratom is banned in five states, but his proposed legislation, House Bill 181, is not seeking to make it illegal. He expects the state Senate to consider the legislation, which has passed the House, when the General Assembly convenes in January.
Kratom manufacturers have agreed to support legislation to control the dosage amounts and mark them on the labels, he said.
“We’re not trying to ban it,” he said. “We’re trying to make it a safe dose, at least.”
Townsend asked commissioners to consider a local ordinance that would require merchants to keep kratom, which can only be purchased by people 18 and older, behind the counter.