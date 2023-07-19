A consultant is recommending that renovations proposed for the Coast Guard Beach Park include a new bathroom rather than renovating and expanding the existing 17-year-old structure.

Rob Brown, an engineer from GMC, told Glynn County commissioners at Tuesday’s special called meeting that building a new bathroom in a different location and demolishing the existing structure would add 40 parking spaces to the parking lot.

