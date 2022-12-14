A memorandum of understanding for improvements at Coast Guard Beach Park may pass without discussion at today’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The proposal between Glynn County and the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau is on the consent agenda. It will be approved without discussion unless one of the county commissioners asks to pull the item from the consent agenda.
The renovation will follow the conceptual master plan adopted in 2018 that includes a total redesign of the beach access and parking area. It was developed in a collaborative effort headed up by the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and Coastal Georgia Historical Society.
The $4.9 million project includes removing the lime rock, improving drainage, parking spaces and alignment, facilities, managing overflow parking, planting trees and allowing public boat access.
The goal is to begin work “as soon as practical” after the agreement is approved.
The county may choose to fully fund the project or it may ask the Glynn County Development Authority to issue or cause to be issued a revenue bond to pay for part or all of the work.
In other business, public hearings will be held to consider zoning requests from R-20 family residential to freeway commercial to billboards on two tracts on Blythe Island adjacent to Interstate 95.
A public hearing will also be held to consider an amendment to the PAWS Wildlife District for 74 acres at 168 Petersville Road. Proposed uses include recreational and cultural uses and other uses to include but not be limited to a recreational vehicle park, commercial uses and residential uses.
In general business, the only item on the agenda is a request to terminate the lease agreement with St. Simons Surf Sailors, Inc. for property located at Coast Guard Beach Park effective June 1, 2023.