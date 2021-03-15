The Golden Isles Homeless Coalition will host a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss plans to better the lives of those experiencing homelessness in this community.
The meeting will be held at the Brunswick library, where face masks and social distancing will be required. The meeting can also be attended virtually via Zoom.
The coalition is a group of community partners, mental health professionals and individuals who will meet to discuss and implement ways to improve the life conditions of those experiencing homelessness.
“We plan to address homelessness and mental health, as we know this goes hand in hand,” said Honey Sparre, one of the event’s organizers.
The agenda Tuesday will include a discussion of issues that need to be addressed locally, the formation of action committees and future plans.
“I would like to encourage anyone that would like to make a positive impact with this population to attend,” Sparre said. “Community partners, downtown business owners, mental health professionals, individuals and clergy.”
The Zoom link to attend the meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86421377580?pwd=aGIwcCttaEFPVkJvRDFaKzM3S25WUT09.