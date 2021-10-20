Three buses carried supporters of slain runner Ahmaud Arbery’s family to Satilla Shores where they prayed at the site where he died and walked to the house, still under construction, that he is said to have entered 14 minutes before he was shot to death.
Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, a number of his deputies and the Georgia State Patrol escorted the buses along U.S. 17 to Satilla Shores and to a parking spot between the house and the spot where he was hit with three shots as he and his accused killer, Travis McMichael, struggled for control of McMichael’s 12-gauge shotgun. Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and neighborhood resident William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder in his death.
Barbara Arnwine, a St. Louis lawyer who founded the Transitional Justice Coalition, led the group of several dozen.
“Look at this neighborhood,’’ she said. “Why couldn’t they just let him run home?”
She asserted that Ahmaud Arbery lived nearby and that Satilla Shores was on his running route.
Of the men charged with murder in his death, Arnwine said, “They were so determined to capture him like an animal.”
Daryl D. Jones, chairman of the Transitional Justice Coaltion, walked with an American flag that he said he carried, “because we are Americans. We know there must be one system of justice.”
At Arnwine’s urging, those who could “took a knee” around a brown stain on the asphalt that is said to be Ahmaud Arbery’s blood. His father, Marcus Arbery Sr., knelt in the circle of supporters during a prayer.
They walked the short distance to the house that was under construction and open on the day Ahmaud Arbery was slain. To this day, Arnwine said, nothing has been taken from the house.
“Even if he had taken a piece of pipe or something, do you lose your life for it?’’ she asked.
Some in the crowd answered no.
They then boarded the buses and went back to the Glynn County Courthouse where they had chanted for justice during the second day of the jury selection process.