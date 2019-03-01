Sometimes the real action happens in subcommittee, or happens away from committee meetings altogether. That’s been the way things have gone during state Rep. Jeff Jones’ efforts to get two coal ash notification bills through the General Assembly.
Because of political considerations within the state House of Representatives, Jones took his name off both bills, and while one won’t move again this year, House Bill 93 passed in full committee Thursday with little indication of the storm that came before it.
State Rep. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville, took over the lead role for H.B. 93, but deferred to state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, when called to present the bill.
“Georgia Power has agreed to post a notice that we’ve started dewatering of the ponds …, so that’s basically what this does,” Hogan said.
And with that, it passed the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee unanimously and went on for consideration in the House Rules Committee.
Hogan had another bill up before the committee — H.B. 201 — which adds a new code section regulating the discharge of live-aboard vessels in the state’s estuaries.
“I’ve worked with the department on both of these bills today — spent several hours — but the one that I’m really passionate about is H.B. 201, which tries to protect our estuary waters so they will continue to be pristine,” Hogan said. “We have live-aboards, and this is known as a live-aboard bill, to where it prohibits live-aboards from pumping solid waste or raw sewage overboard into the estuary areas of this state. That’s basically what it does.
“It does authorize the department to declare mooring areas that they can regulate where the boats dock that are mooring areas and they can be certified by the department.”
H.B. 201, which passed out of subcommittee as a substitute with amended language, joined H.B. 93 in House Rules as it also passed unanimously.
Making it three, the members of the Natural Resources committee also gave their unanimous approval to H.B. 382, which delineates eligible applicants and recipients for grants made through the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act, which voters have the formal OK to in the November elections.
“The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act would dedicate a portion of state revenues that are collected on outdoor recreation equipment, to the protection and conservation of our state’s natural resources, as y’all remember,” said House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington. “Beginning on July 1 of this year, this state will dedicate approximately $20 million to the cause.
“And no doubt, this legislation is generational. It will effect our current generation and generations to come, as we protect our wildlife, our habitat, our state parks, our trails, and how they are maintained, and maintaining our state’s legacy of outdoor recreation and make sure that it’s preserved.”
Burns said the bill can be seen as their effort to finish the drill that began several years ago and to properly implement the act as passed.
“Working in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources, who are great partners, we have identified some language and some definitions that will ensure that DNR will be able to maintain and properly administer the Outdoor Stewardship Act,” Burns said.
According to the bill, the board of trustees for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund will accept applications from “qualified local governments, constituted recreation boards, state agencies or nongovernmental entities annually for project proposals eligible for funding.” There is to be a quarterly review and approval process for proposals.