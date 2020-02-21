It’s take-two for House Bill 93, which received the unanimous vote of the state House Natural Resources Committee for the second consecutive year Thursday.
The legislation, which requires advance notice to a local municipality before dewatering a coal ash pond, was a project of state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island.
Jones said he was proud that after years of work, the bill is moving again.
“Now on to House Rules, the full House, then the Senate and on to Gov. Kemp’s desk for signature,” Jones said. “There is still work to be done to get this measure signed into law.”
After joining with nine other House Republicans last year to demand the resignation of House Speaker David Ralston following allegations of impropriety by the speaker in his criminal defense practice, Jones recognized the atmosphere in the House and removed his name from the bill. His felt the measure’s chances of success in the committee would be better without his name on it.
Initially that proved to be the case. The House Natural Resources gave it an unanimous nod in 2019.
It returned to the committee for reconsideration this year because it failed to get a vote in the House Rules Committee, which determines whether a bill will advance to the full House for consideration.
A previously discussed aspect of the legislation was not included this second time around. Omitted was a requirement that signs be placed at public accessible ponds containing ash.
One Hundred Miles CEO Megan Desrosiers said the bill should have passed before the draining of coal ash ponds began.
“I’m grateful for the attention the committee gave to coal ash,” Desrosiers said. “I hope they also move quickly on the many other coal ash bills that have been proposed this year and don’t settle for the passage of just this one.”
In other action Thursday in the General Assembly, the full Senate passed S.B. 356, state Sen. William Ligon’s legislation to allow the McIntosh County landfill to expand near the Townsend bombing range.
Ligon, R-White Oak, said McIntosh County will be forced to spend millions of dollars on a new landfill without the legislation.
The bill must be adopted by the House.