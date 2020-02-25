Coal ash fee bill heads to House

With near-unanimity and the backing of the lieutenant governor, state Sen. William Ligon’s coal ash fee bill passed the Senate and awaits committee assignment in the House.
Explaining Senate Bill 123 to the chamber, Ligon, R-White Oak, said, “In just a few minutes, you will be able to vote to stop the subsidy of coal ash in the state of Georgia. And I say subsidy, because right now, landfills operated by private enterprises for a host community can charge — are required to charge — $2.50 for a ton for materials brought to that landfill. But for coal ash and slag and other materials generated by coal-burning facilities, they charge only $1. This bill corrects that and raises that charge to $2.50. The hope is this will help Georgia stop from being a repository for coal ash that’s generated here, as well as other places.
“It also removes a prohibition that prevents all of those fees that are generated to be used to assist those counties in all their operations within that area.”
The bill passed 52-2, the only dissenting votes coming from Senate Rules Committee Chairman Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, and Senate Majority Whip Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan released a statement following the vote, congratulating Ligon for his efforts.
“Because of the tireless work of Sen. William Ligon, this critical legislation moved one step closer to the finish line,” Duncan said.
He also took notice of some of the behind-the-scenes work of Senate Majority Caucus Chairman John F. Kennedy, R-Macon. Kennedy notably selected S.B. 123 to go to the floor in Friday’s Rules Committee meeting.