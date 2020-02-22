Georgia’s Senate will decide Monday whether municipalities must continue to subsidize the dumping of coal ash.
Senators will vote whether to continue to charge $1.50 less per ton for coal ash dumped in landfills than it does for common household garbage.
The Senate Rules Committee voted Friday to send state Sen. William Ligon’s legislation to the full Senate for consideration.
“Senate Bill 123 simply raises the surcharge imposed for coal ash by a dollar to $2.50,” Ligon, R-White Oak, told the rules committee. “Basically what we’re doing... under current policy is subsidizing the bringing in of coal ash to be stored in Georgia, and we think we shouldn’t be doing that.”
It’s been a long wait for the bill, initially taken up last year by the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee. At the end of the debate, the committee chose not to hold a vote.
In addition to raising coal ash tipping fees, the measure also eliminates provisions passed in a 2018 law requiring municipalities that own landfills to spend 50 percent of fees collected in one of 11 specific ways.
When Natural Resources took up the bill this year, state Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, said those requirements were a problem and needed to go.
“It tied the hands of local governments, and...there are some local governments that have money sitting aside because they can’t spend (it all) in those particular areas,” Harper said. “We’re taking this completely out of the law…to give local governments more flexibility with that funding so they can spend it in areas they deem most appropriate.”
Altamaha Riverkeeper Executive Director Fletcher Sams is pleased with the bill’s progress.
“I wish more legislators in the Capitol had the backbone to stand up to coal ash like Sen. Ligon does,” he said.