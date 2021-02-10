Rickey Evans never played the bad guy, not even as a youngster when it was just play.
When he and his brother and cousins engaged in cops and robbers at their home in Sterling, Evans always insisted on wearing the badge. And justice always prevailed.
“I was always the one who put them in jail,” Evans said Tuesday, speaking at the monthly meeting of the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
With the exception of a stint as assistant manager at a Harvey’s grocery store during high school, Evans has spent his entire professional life in pursuit of law and order.
He started law enforcement as a dispatcher in 1994 with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and rose to the rank of captain during his 15 years there. In his nearly 20 years with Glynn County police, Evans has worked in every facet of the department, holding ranks of lieutenant and captain.
Evans addressed the Exchange Club in his latest capacity as the newly appointed interim chief of the Glynn County Police Department.
“I’ve done my time, and I’ve been very proud and fortunate because of what God has bestowed upon me,” said Evans, 47, and a graduate of Brunswick High. “I’m grateful that I was appointed assistant chief. I did not see that happening.”
County Manager Alan Ours appointed Evans interim chief on Jan. 29, the same day outgoing chief Jay Wiggins retired. Wiggins had promoted Evans from captain of administration to assistant chief in December.
Evans was Wiggins’ right-hand-man during efforts over the past year to improve morale and recruit more officers. Wiggins scrubbed the widely unpopular 12-hour patrol shifts adopted in 2018 and returned to the 10-hour shifts that had previously existed. He also created a K9 unit.
The department is presently advancing toward gaining state and national accreditation.
“The department is moving in a great direction,” said Evans, the first Black to serve as the county’s police chief. “I can honestly say the morale at that department is 2,000 percent.”
Moving forward, the department is changing uniforms again, Evans said. Look for a man or woman in black patrolling a neighborhood near you soon, Evans said. The department had brown uniforms for years until it switched to a tan and olive green uniform.
“Black or dark blue are the most traditional police uniform colors,” Evans said.
Evans said the department also will reinstate its bicycle patrol unit, disbanded in September 2019 due to a shortage of officers.
The department has also started Community First, a program in which African American clergy meet monthly with department command to discuss community issues. Evans said the department also hopes to bring back PACT (Police and Citizens Together), a program started by the late chief Matt Doering to reach out to specific regions of the county.
“We have had to get out of a warrior’s mindset and get into a guardian’s mindset,” Evans said. “We’re going to be doing a lot of community outreach. The Glynn County Police Department is not our police department. The department belongs to you. We just hold down the fort for you guys.”
The department was short staffed by 29 officers this time last year. Right now, it is about a dozen short of a full force, Evans said.
Department recruiters have been everywhere from historically Black colleges and universities to the Fort Stewart Army base to recruit new officers, he said.
Glynn County commissioners hired the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs last month to manage a nationwide search for a new full-time police chief. One of the Exchange Club members asked Evans if he planned to join the search.
“Yes, sir, I will be putting in my application,” Evans said. “I am a Georgia boy and a Glynn Countian. I love what I do and I love being here. But if they hire another chief, I am going to help them work for this community.”