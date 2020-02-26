Real-life STEAM education opportunities surround students nearly everywhere they go.
STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, is integral to clothing designs, cellphone technology, sports equipment and many other aspects of daily life.
Students at Goodyear and Altama elementary schools are exploring STEAM topics in a National Society of Black Engineers Junior club, supported by the Brunswick Chapter of the Links, Inc., a local civic organization.
The club engages students in hands-on activities, said Oatanisha Dawson, principal at Goodyear Elementary and a member of the local Links chapter.
Professionals in STEAM fields also attend club meetings to visit with students and share their work.
“The after-school programming is trying to enrich some of those ties when students get exposed to STEAM professionals as well as the attributes of STEAM,” Dawson said.
Kevin Pullen, a local artist, visited with the clubs at both schools last week and shared some of his sculpture and the inspiration that drives him to create his work.
Pullen said he often creates works of historic figures after hearing their stories and feeling drawn to share what he has learned.
“That’s why I do this, that’s why I make them,” Pullen told the students at Altama Elementary. “I make them because sometimes when you hear a story about things, you just have to tell somebody. Sometimes, instead of writing the story, I’ll make the story. And I want you guys to be able to do the same thing too.”
Pullen talked with the students about spatial geometry and low and high relief clay art. He also shared the stories of important people in African American history.
“It was really, really good,” Dawson said. “Not only do our students get exposed to the professionals, but they also get introduced to African American work in those professions. Kevin Pullen is one. We wanted them not to just learn about STEAM areas but also meet someone in that area.”
The National Society of Black Engineers Junior is a national organization that introduces students to science and mathematics, Dawson said. The program makes these concepts real for students by connecting them with professionals working in these fields and by teaching them how to engage in STEAM activities.
“Many of our students think it’s intangible and don’t understand what it means, but they’re surrounded by it,” Dawson said.