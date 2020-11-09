SPONSORED CONTENT
Diane Bailey started her flagship company, The Bailey Boys, in 1987, after her youngest son began kindergarten. In the 33 years since, both Diane and her clothing line have become well-known for their classic Southern style and quality workmanship. In 2018, Diane decided to retire from her position at The Bailey Boys.
Of course, Diane being the person she is, she didn’t take to retirement very well. For the first couple of weeks of her very brief period of time off, she said she baked a pound cake for everybody she knew, and that’s when she knew it was time to do something else. So, in February 2020, just before everything closed down, she began Diane Bailey Designs.
“Being creative is a blessing and a curse,” she said.
The idea for designing and making a line of blouses came about after years of her customers at The Bailey Boys asking for adult versions of the children’s clothes the line is famous for. It wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, but after retirement, the idea of creating a classic women’s blouses sounded more and more appealing.
“It’s hard to find blouses that fit properly and are well-made,” Diane said. Of course, with her creative bent and years in the business, she is able to spot a less-than-perfect fit and poor workmanship a mile away.
Blouses, she said, are the perfect clothing item because of their versatility.
“A blouse can change the whole look of the pants or jeans you’re wearing,” she said. “Add a scarf, roll up the sleeves, pop the collar, and you’ve got a whole new look.”
In fact, a blouse is one of the few items (other than a pair of really well-tailored black or white slacks) that can take a woman from her duties in the boardroom to watching her children compete on the ball field. It’s just that versatile.
“I designed them with what my mother wore in mind,” Diane said. “They’re designed how she always wanted.”
What Diane Bailey Designs has done is to create a line of blouses that are timeless. Most feature collars, are of a longer length, and have sleeves and pockets. They’re made of a cotton/Spandex blend.
“Spandex gives a little bit of stretch and adds a little bit of non-iron quality to the blouses,” she said, adding that she recommends lightly pressing them after they come out of the dryer, but in many cases, it’s not necessary.
And although there’s nothing that beats a bright white blouse, Diane Bailey Designs has an array of colors and patterns in its inventory. Shoppers will immediately notice that stripes and plaids meet appropriately at the seams – a hallmark of top-notch tailors.
Women who aren’t a perfect size 4 or 6 shouldn’t fret. Diane noticed, after making her initial line in small, medium and large sizes that she was selling more on the upper end of the sizes than she was on the smaller. For some very small women, even the small was too large, so she got busy, and now carries sizes from extra-extra-small to 4XL, fully realizing that smaller and larger women face equal challenges in finding well-designed clothes.
She also does custom tailoring. Customers are welcome to pick out the fabric and style in their size and order one-of-a-kind items. This is not for folks who want instant gratification, but is a great idea for an investment piece that will be worn and treasured for many years.
Other products include knit items, raincoats and accessories.
For more information:
Contact Diane Bailey Designs, at DianeBaileyDesigns.com or 912-638-3653. The warehouse is at 595 Skylane Road, on St. Simons Island, and hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and by appointment.