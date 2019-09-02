Closures began to take place around Glynn County on Monday as Hurricane Dorian slowly continued its approach.
Glynn County Schools and other local privates schools are closed until Friday.
College of Coastal Georgia canceled classes and suspended non-essential operations through Friday and closed residence halls until further notice. Coastal Pines Technical College will close all campuses Tuesday and Wednesday.
Glynn County and city government offices and all courts will remain closed until Friday.
Jekyll Island Authority offices and amenities were closed Monday until further notice. The JIA also plans to close the Jekyll Island Causeway by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Glynn County Animal Control evacuated its animals on Monday and will have an officer on call Tuesday until 5 p.m. for emergencies.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) has evacuated the Glynn County campus. Training will be suspended until further notice.
The Marshes of Glynn Libraries Brunswick and St. Simons locations will be closed until Friday.
Sea Island Company will be closed by Tuesday afternoon and will evacuate its H-2B temporary workers inland.
Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden campuses will remain open throughout the storm, according to a statement issued Monday. The hospitals will continue to care for inpatients, including maternity patients. The Emergency Care Centers will also remain open.
Senior Care Centers in Brunswick and St. Marys are in the process of being evacuated.
All outpatient services and elective surgeries scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are cancelled.
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates practices, including the Immediate Care Centers, will be closed until Friday.
If conditions and circumstances permit, an effort will be made to re-open the Glynco Immediate Care Center located off of Exit 38 of I-95 on Thursday.
“Health System leadership continues to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian and has an onsite presence at both the Brunswick and Camden Emergency Management Agencies,” said Michael Scherneck, president and chief executive officer of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Health departments in all eight Coastal Health District counties will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hospice of the Golden Isles plans to transfer Hospice House patients to facilities further inland.
The Glynn County Airport Commission plans to keep the air field open based on weather and conditions as long as possible. However, certain services have been curtailed, said Robert Burr, executive director for the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Delta is currently only running inbound passenger flights and has cancelled outbound flights.
Manning Aviation will continue to be operational at the Brunswick airport but plans to cut back at the St. Simons airport sometime Tuesday and will stop operations Tuesday night.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued an evacuation order that began Monday an noon and included St. Simons, Jekyll, Little St. Simons and Sea islands and low-lying parts of the county.