Closure on Worthing Road rescheduled
A road closure on Worthing Road has been rescheduled to next week.
Originally planned to take place on Feb. 14, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission now plans to close the 100 block of Worthing Road on St. Simons Island from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Both lanes of the residential street will be closed to thru traffic while the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission repairs a sewer line in the area.
Homeowners will be able to get to their homes, but all other traffic should find a detour. For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7151.