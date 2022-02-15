Closure on Worthing Road rescheduled

A road closure on Worthing Road has been rescheduled to next week.

Originally planned to take place on Feb. 14, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission now plans to close the 100 block of Worthing Road on St. Simons Island from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Both lanes of the residential street will be closed to thru traffic while the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission repairs a sewer line in the area.

Homeowners will be able to get to their homes, but all other traffic should find a detour. For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7151.

More from this section

Links donates to Safe Harbor program

Links donates to Safe Harbor program

A recent donation to Safe Harbor highlighted both the nonprofit’s local work and the service-minded efforts of the Brunswick chapter of the Links, Inc.

Senate candidate King campaigns in the Golden Isles

Senate candidate King campaigns in the Golden Isles

Kelvin King believes his experience in the military and as owner of a successful construction company qualifies him to serve in the U.S. Senate. That was his message Monday while speaking at a meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club.

Flowers and foliage drive business

Flowers and foliage drive business

There’s something to be said for repurposing a building. After the previous occupants, an oil-change business, moved out, Tamby and Dave Anderson, and their new business, Picket Fence Gardens, moved in and created a space that bears little resemblance to anything automotive-related, other th…