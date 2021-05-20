The Coastal Health District is offering special Pfizer vaccine clinics for teens and everyone else who is eligible to receive it — individuals 12 and up — in McIntosh and Camden counties this month.
Clinics are planned for other counties in the district except for Glynn and Chatham counties, where Pfizer vaccinations are offered during normal clinic hours.
It's vital that parents get their children vaccinated, said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District.
"Vaccinating your child is an important step in protecting the whole family," Heidel said. "In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was very safe and effective in children age 12 and older, providing a strong and protective immune response against COVID-19."
Parents in Glynn County are already reacting to calls for vaccinations for children. As of Wednesday, 12 percent of the teens between the ages of 15 and 19 in Brunswick and the Golden Isles had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, Heidel said.
Two doses are required to be fully vaccinated, the second three weeks after the first.
"By vaccinating your child, you not only protect your child's health, but you also reduce the risk of them spreading COVID-19 to others in your family, in schools and in the community," Heidel said. "Once your child is fully vaccinated, they no longer have to quarantine if they're exposed to someone with the virus, which means less time away from school. Having your child or teen vaccinated brings you one step closer to enjoying the activities you miss as a family."
Heidel said a large majority of parents in the eight-county district take immunization for their children seriously. In most cases, it's required for school enrollment.
"The most recent published study shows that by the 7th grade, more than 95 percent of children in the Coastal Health District were up to date on immunizations," she said.
State health officials said Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for children as young as 12.
“Several of our clinics typically offer Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older, but we want to be sure our younger residents have the opportunity for vaccination, too,” said Paige Lightsey, immunization coordinator for the Coastal Health District. “That’s why we’re offering special Pfizer clinics, so everyone 12 and older will have access to the vaccine.”
Health officials said the special Pfizer clinics are also open to adults who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The shot is free.
Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506.
Walk-ins are welcome but subject to vaccine availability at the time of the clinic, health officials said.
“Now is a great time to get your child vaccinated,” Lightsey said. “By starting the two-dose vaccine series now, your child will be fully vaccinated and protected when school begins in the fall.”
The clinics in Camden and McIntosh counties are both scheduled for 1-4 p.m. May 26. Camden County's will be held at the health department at 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys, and McIntosh County's at the county health department at 1335 Georgia Hwy. 57 in Townsend.
Other special clinics are planned in Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham counties.