A long-awaited health clinic on Jekyll Island will soon become reality now that the ink has dried on an agreement between the Jekyll Island Authority and Mercer University’s School of Medicine.
The authority approved a lease agreement last week to establish a Mercer Medicine rural health clinic in the island’s Beach Village commercial center.
The clinic is set to open in June 2023.
The clinic will operate in a 4,534-square-foot, second-floor space that was originally built to house a medical clinic. The space has remained mostly vacant.
JIA will fund renovation of the facility to house the clinic.
The clinic will offer primary and emergency care services seven days a week during peak travel months and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May to August. The services will be offered no less than five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from September to April.
“We have waited over seven years for the right partner to fill this need on Jekyll Island,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA. “We are looking forward to this partnership to bring Mercer’s medical expertise to serve and support the island’s needs.”
Jekyll has seen an increased demand for this kind of service in recent years as the island’s residential and visitors numbers have grown.
“We are honored to partner with the Jekyll Island Authority,“ said Dr. Jean Sumner, dean of Mercer University’s School of Medicine. “We look forward to bringing high-quality primary health care to the residents of and visitors to this treasured rural area of Georgia.”
Mercer Medicine is the faculty practice of Mercer University School of Medicine and operates a multi-specialty medical practice in downtown Macon.
The practice expanded outside of Macon in 2018, when it opened a rural clinic in Plains at the request of former President Jimmy Carter, who is a Mercer Life Trustee.
The goal of the initiative was to transform access to health care in Georgia.
Mercer has since opened rural health clinics in Peach, Clay, Putnam and Harris counties. Mercer Medicine Jekyll Island will be the sixth clinic of this kind.
“Primary care improves health status, and we’re community responsive,” Sumner said. “If there’s a need in that community, we try to fill that need.”