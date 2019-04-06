The new U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis held its first hearing Thursday, as four young people testified as to how climate change has affected their communities, what threats presently exist and what they want to see happen.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is one of the Republicans appointed to the committee. The committee itself is a priority of the new House Democratic majority. Carter opened his comments by thanking the panel of young leaders for testifying.
“I mean that sincerely — we appreciate your interest in this,” Carter said. “This is encouraging to have all of you here and testifying on such an important subject. It is important. Climate change is real. Our climate has been changing since day one. And, protecting our environment is real. We understand that, and that’s what we want to do here.”
Carter’s questions went to Lindsay Cooper, a policy analyst in the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities, because she graduated not long ago from Tulane, and he has a grandchild living near the campus. Carter started with asking what spurred Cooper to get involved.
“I’ve always been very interested in the outdoors,” Cooper said. “I grew up with two brothers, and our lives were digging holes and mudfights. That kind of was my background, and when Hurricane Katrina hit, I wasn’t entirely sure of what the implications were, because I was at such a young age, in the fourth or fifth grade. But, just seeing how that affected my community and those around me has had a lasting impression on me, far beyond that time when I was that age.
“And so when I went to Tulane University, I got invested in the Tulane Green Club, and I got invested in the local nonprofit, and it really opened my eyes to the issues that we’re facing in just that one city. I knew that if New Orleans was having such strong implications of climate change, how much more our coast, and how much more our nation and world?”
Carter said New Orleans and the surrounding areas are in an interesting situation with the wetlands and oil and gas production.
“So, I think it’s an interesting example, if you will, of what’s happening out there and what we could be doing, what we’re doing right, what we could be doing better,” Carter said.
He also asked Cooper about work by the Louisiana Governor’s Office with the private sector on environmental protection.
“As I mentioned before, a lot of our revenue comes from offshore as well as onshore drilling … in Louisiana, and I see this as a perfect partnership, because we could not do the restoration at the scale we do without this,” Cooper said. “We’ve completed 111 projects already. We have 76 more on the way on our coast, and this could not be possible without utilizing the resources that are already there, and knowing the impact that it’s having on our area.”
The other person testifying from a Southern coastal state was Chris Suggs, a University of North Carolina student who has been active in his community basically since he was old enough to do so.
Suggs, who is deeply connected to his hometown of Kinston, and launched a group — Kinston Teens — in 2014 to effect change in the city, spoke to the committee about the struggles of poor communities that get hit with severe weather.
Kinston, located on the Neuse River in Eastern North Carolina, withstood a 500-year flood in 1999 following Hurricane Floyd, which resulted in the federal government helping people relocate from the Lincoln City neighborhood and essentially wiping it from the earth. Concrete barriers stand to block street access to what now looks like forest carved into city blocks.
Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, in 2016 and 2018, caused two more 500-year floods and devastation across the city, county and region.
Suggs said in his statement, “For me, the saddest thing about these recurring natural disasters that are exacerbated by climate change, is that the communities that are the most affected — like mine — are often the communities that have already been hit the hardest by all of society’s other problems. You have poor, rural communities that are completely underwater or get cut off from their access to food, hospitals, and medical supplies.
“You have communities that rely heavily on the farming industry just devastated by these storms, causing farmers, migrant workers and their families to lose income while the farms are underwater. And you have predominantly poor communities, black communities and housing projects that were built in the flood plains — because those were the only places they were allowed — that become completely submerged. That’s the story of Kinston, and much of Eastern North Carolina.”
Suggs said his generation has no time to waste, and they need action.