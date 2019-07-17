As you may be forced to remember during any given day of the week, while sliding in by a gas pump, more than 90 percent of the energy used in transportation comes from fossil fuels. Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis conducted a hearing to take a closer look not just at transportation and new energy sources, but carbon pollution from heavy-duty vehicles and the impact to human health.
Committee Chairwoman Kathy Castor, D-Fla., noted low-income communities tend to be especially hit hard by air pollution from heavy-duty vehicles.
“That’s because of the ongoing repercussions of the historical, racially discriminatory practice of redlining,” Castor said. “The neighborhoods surrounding polluting facilities, including ports and busy highways, aren’t rich. They’re home to working people and people of color. Air pollution from these facilities causes asthma, lung cancer and other ailments. And it’s a big reason that the zip code you were born in has such a powerful effect on your health.
“Moving heavy-duty transportation to cleaner technologies can help address these ongoing inequities, improve people’s health, and tackle the climate crisis.”
Ranking Member Garret Graves, R-La., said in a recent meeting he had with Castor, they discussed the fact that some conventional fuels have 30 times the energy density as other renewable or battery-storage technologies.
“So, understanding how do we bridge that gap, what are the technological hurdles, and how can we better ensure that our climate change technology program that’s run through the Department of Energy, including various federal agencies, is focused on those right problems to ensure that we can address the solutions,” Graves said.
He continued, “What are the consequences to our actions as we transition? As I’ve mentioned several times, my home state of Louisiana, we have the lowest electricity cost in the United States — nearly 9 cents a kilowatt-hour…. How do we continue to transition to this broader portfolio without adversely affecting those that would be impacted the most, the poor in our community.”
Heavy-duty transportation has a large impact on the coast, especially through the ports. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, touched on the ports’ impact.
“Obviously they’re growing at a high rate of speed, but they’re also taking great initiative in saving fuel,” Carter said. “In fact, the Georgia Ports Authority has saved over 2 million gallons of fuel annually, just by electrifying their ship-to-shore cranes. And if you take all the initiatives together, they are saving nearly 7 million gallons of fuel annually, which is significant, particularly for these growing ports.”
Pivoting to infrastructure, Carter asked Tony Satterthwaite, president of distribution business at Cummins, what he thought of the impact of improving roads and bridges to heavy-duty efficiency.
“The impact of infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, on the heavy-duty industry is, I think, in a couple of areas,” Satterthwaite said. “One is that the sad state of our roads leads to more breakdowns, and more customers who face interruptions to their business. Because, frankly, who of us hasn’t driven over a pothole and popped a tire someplace? And if you’re driving an 18-wheeler rig, that’s not only dangerous, it stops that load and interrupts that wheel of commerce from moving. Making improvements, initially, at least, will improve the efficiency with which goods move across the U.S.”
He said the move then is how to use the investments, as in building for the future rather than simply replacing existing infrastructure.
The entire hearing, which runs around two hours, is available at youtube.com/watch?v=P5XI7iCPQyA.