Climate change a hot topic on Capitol Hill

It’s easy to watch television news and come away thinking there’s not much more going on in Congress presently than the impeachment proceedings that are generating so much action in the House of Representatives. However, during the past week a number of committees stepped up their discussions about the myriad aspects of climate change, including two on which Coastal Georgia has a voice — House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
Committee members at the Energy and Commerce hearing heard from two panels of witnesses in a session that went nearly four hours long dealing with environmental justice and the impact on “frontline communities” of climate change and extreme weather. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, used his time to question Helena Wooden-Aguilar, the deputy associate administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Policy.
“As I understand it, the responsibilities of environmental justice coordination oversight fall onto the EPA, and it was a memo that was issued in February of 2018 — EPA’s environmental justice and community revitalization priorities,” Carter said. “And in that memo, EPA laid out its core mission of goals in regard to this topic. One of the things that was mentioned in there was achievable outcomes for underserved and overburdened communities with exposure to lead and access to safe drinking (water) and harmful air pollutants.
“This committee has worked — and specifically this subcommittee — has worked diligently in the past on clean water, particularly with lead in our water, particularly the situation up in Michigan that we worked on in this subcommittee.”
He went on to ask Wooden-Aguilar how the brownfields and safe drinking water programs fit into her core mission.
“So, those two programs are very important collaborators and partners with the Office of Environmental Justice,” Wooden-Aguilar said. “As noted in the FY ’19 progress report, it talks about how environmental justice is integrated into not only our Office of Water, but also the office that leads the brownfields activities.”
Carter also asked her how the EPA is working with local authorities and the private sector on a regular basis.
“EPA continues to partner with states — states’ environmental agencies are key partners in a lot of what EPA does,” Wooden-Aguilar said. “Specifically, with our Office of Environmental Justice, we often work with our state environmental agencies — sometimes side-by-side — on these very difficult and localized topics.
“But specifically EJ grants, we authorize them and they are for the specific purpose of bringing communities together so that these issues are not only just identified by the agency, but also identified by the local community and partners around, including state, tribal, private and such are coming together to work through these very difficult issues.”
She went on to say that the EPA sees all voices as important from which to hear, and Carter said he would hold her to that, referencing issues involving the Terry Creek site.
“We’ve got some brownfield sites in my district that have (been that way) 20, 25 years,” Carter said. “We need help. Local communities are trying to reach out. I’ve delivered a letter personally to the EPA director asking about a specific site in my district. Why 20, 25 years? Some of this is prime property that needs to be developed and would help these communities so much.”
Over in the climate crisis committee hearing — which was to address reducing costs and risks in creating climate resiliency — Carter discussed the issue with former Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Craig Fugate, who now runs his own consultancy. Carter asked Fugate how we can begin making coastal communities more resilient to extreme weather, like annual tropical cyclones.
“My mama’s from Screven — we used to go down to Jekyll Island,” Fugate said. “I grew up in that part of the world. What we know, both across all of the Gulf Coast areas and the Atlantic Coast, is we built communities for the past. And we people talk about resiliency, we don’t have a good measure. I’d like to introduce a measure, because I think this would go right in line at what you’re looking at.
“We need to start looking at the resiliency of the tax base of these communities, because we’re talking about infrastructure and all these other things, but what it ultimately comes down to, and what Moody’s and others are concerned about is, what is the financial risk that communities have and what are they doing to offset that risk? And this goes back to where and how we build means that tax base will be there after a disaster.”
He said that right now in areas of the Florida panhandle property values are down and not recovering, and the same thing happened in Homestead, Fla., following Hurricane Andrew and is happening in Paradise, Calif., after the wildfires.
“As the chair will tell you, when you’re a local official and the tax base is decreasing, and at the same time demand for services are increasing, you go into a death spiral and can’t recover,” Fugate said. “I think we need to talk about the resiliency of tax base and use that as the first nationwide measure of where our vulnerabilities are and where we need to be investing to ensure that communities have resilient tax bases.”
Video of the full Energy and Commerce Committee hearing is available on The News website, and the video of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis’ hearing is at youtu.be/zm4dlfbykRw.