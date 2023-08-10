Members of the clergy gathered on the steps of City Hall Wednesday to request the municipal government halt a federal lawsuit seeking to close The Well, at least until the end of the year.
The Well is a daytime shelter, hospitality and resource center for the homeless on Gloucester Street. It is operated by FaithWorks, a local ecumenical nonprofit that also runs other charities like Sparrows Nest.
“This community is expending precious energy on trying to rid our city of homeless people instead of learning ways to combat homelessness,” Drew Thompson, pastor of Union City Church, read from a prepared statement. “The focus of the city of Brunswick seems to be on this one area of our community while gang and gun violence, sex trafficking, drug use and teen pregnancy are robbing our children of a childhood and often even a future.”
The statement, signed by 28 local ministers, asked the city to give The Well a “trial period” until the end of this year to see if new safety measures address the concerns of city residents and authorities.
City commissioners voted in April to impose a 65-day closure on The Well, which the facility complied with willingly. During those two months, shelter leaders say they have instituted new measures to make sure no one with an active warrant is using The Well’s services and to minimize the presence of people loitering around the shelter, which had drawn complaints from residents and business owners.
Among other things, The Well now requires anyone looking to take advantage of the shelter’s services to get a background check to make sure they have no outstanding warrants. It also prohibits loitering outside the building’s grounds; requires guests to have an ID or be in the process of acquiring one; requires guests meet with a FaithWorks’ resource management team every 14 visits; and requires any guests on the sex offender registry to be cleared by the parole office to be near churches, schools and the nearby Safe Harbor teen shelter. All guests, new and old, must be registered and comply with the new rules.
That’s not enough for the city, which filed a lawsuit in Glynn County Superior Court last week. The lawsuit was elevated to federal court on Tuesday, calling for a judge to force The Well to “immediately cease all operations” and “abate the public nuisance located on the property.”
The city also asked for a swift hearing on a motion for an emergency restraining order to halt operations at The Well.
In the lawsuit, the city says The Well “has continuously shown a dangerous threat to the safety of the public and is a detriment to the health and welfare of the community.”
Included in court filings are hundreds of pages of police reports and complaints from city residents and business owners.
In an interview following the press conference, City Manager Regina McDuffie said she’d consider the clergy’s comments, but that City Hall is accountable to everyone in the city, not just to homeless people.
The bottom line for her office and the City Commission is that people feel unsafe downtown, McDuffie said. Business owners and residents continue to report incidents with homeless individuals that turn confrontational and physical, she said. At a city commission meeting last week, a woman who owns a business across Gloucester Street from City Hall told commissioners about several incidents in the prior month.
Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh suggested Brunswick residents may be giving into mob mentality regarding homeless people and drew ties between the sentiments expressed online and in public meetings to the Trent Lehrkamp incident earlier this year.
In Montana, a homeless man was “murdered for being chronically homeless,” she said.
“As public outcry grew against the homeless population, so did threats and violence against the unhomed,” Bregman said. “We’re wondering, is this where we are heading?”
She worried there may be similarities to the Lehrkamp incident. Popular public sentiment quickly crystalized in defense of Lehrkamp, she said, demanding justice for the 19-year-old, even though “he was complicit.”
The Glynn County Police Department determined there was sufficient evidence to charge four people on misdemeanor charges — two adults and two minors.
“This community released to social media the names of minors involved, their parents’ names and their home addresses,” Bregman said. “When do the masses become judge, jury and executioner of their neighbors?”