Megan Carter relaxed in a beach chair at midmorning Friday in the sands along the St. Simons Sound, the culprit of Thursday’s large oil leak looming over her young children and many other kids as they played in the surf.
The visitor from Virginia was happily unaware of the Glynn County Health Department oil pollution advisory following a significant oil discharge from the half-submerged shipwreck of the Golden Ray. While the dwindling remains of the ship framed the background of her waterfront view from St. Simons Island’s Hamilton Avenue beach, the waters sparkled with sunlight and the sands were clean.
“I did not know that,” Carter said, referring to the health department’s alert that fuel may be present in local waters and tar balls could appear on shorelines. “It makes me a little anxious. It’s not good news.”
As of Friday, however, it appears as if the beaches of St. Simons and Jekyll islands were spared the worst of the most recent oil release from the shipwreck, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The discharge came as an ugly footnote to another successful milestone in T&T Salvage’s ongoing ordeal to remove the shipwreck from the sound.
Salvors completed an eight-week operation Thursday to cut away another humongous chunk of steel from the Golden Ray. The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel powered the cutting chain through the final remnants of connecting steel at around daybreak.
The VB 10,000 then hoisted the 3,640-metric-ton section from the water and moved it away from the vessel. That is when oil began leaking from the shipwreck, Himes said.
However, the leak began on the incoming tide and appeared to dissipate before the water receded, Himes said. Most of the oil that escaped the operation’s layers of pollution prevention teams spread into inland waters, he said.
Unified Command and environmental groups reported large fuel sheens dappled with oil globules Thursday on the waters near the shipwreck.
“It happened during a flood tide (Thursday),” Himes said. “So we’re seeing more impacts on the marshes than on the beaches.”
The county health department’s advisory cautions that oil globules and fuel sheens are possible in waters and on shorelines near the shipwreck during this Fourth of July weekend.
Should a beachgoer get tar balls on their skin, the health department advises the use of “soap and clean water” to remove it. The health department says “harsh detergents, solvents, or other chemicals to wash oil from skin or clothing” could be harmful.
Beachgoers should get out of the water if they “see a sheen of oil on the surface … ,” the caution states.
Those who encounter oil sheens or tar balls are asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802. Those encountering possible shipwreck debris on shorelines should call the debris hotline at 912-944-5620.
This is the second time in recent weeks the health department has issued an oil pollution advisory as a result of leaks from the shipwreck. Tar balls did wash up on Jekyll and St. Simons island beaches during the oil discharge in early June.
“We had (cleanup teams) on the beach last night past sundown,” Himes said. “But we have not seen the level of impact on the beaches that we saw that last time.”
Salvage operation officials have had water and shoreline cleanup patrol teams out in force to combat the leak, Himes said. Cleanup crews are finding significant amounts of oil within inland marsh grasses, combatting it with a sphagnum moss spray, Himes said.
The moss spray binds to accumulations of sticky fresh oil on marsh grasses, coating the oil to prevent harmful contact with wildlife, he said. The moss is applied with a device that blows it out of PVC piping from 50-gallon drums, Himes said. It coats the oil until natural processes such as sunlight and bacteria diminish it, he said. Repeat applications are applied in some spots.
Himes said the marsh grasses prove resilient to contact with oil provided it does not get into the roots.
“Treatment operations are happening along the marsh grasses,” Himes said. “This specialized equipment looks pretty much like a leaf-blower with a hose attached to it. It’s a natural organic product that sticks to the oil and allows the natural breakdown process to occur.”
Overhead flights and water patrols detected no new oil sheens on the waters Friday, Himes said.
Cleanup teams used absorbent boom and boats outfitted with oil skimmers on the waters Thursday. Crews also employed current busters, large V-shaped craft pulled by boats at either end to envelop and collect fuel sheens and globules, Himes said.
“We recovered what we could on the water,” Himes said. “The oil migrated to the marsh, and that is what we are addressing now.”
The VB 10,000 is holding the 73-foot-long Section 3 aloft inside the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the shipwreck. The barrier has oil retention boom on the surface and sturdy mesh netting below.
Within the next few days, the VB 10,000 will lower Section 3 onto a dry dock barge, Himes said. The barge will transport the section to a dismantling site on the East River in Brunswick. Once the section is on the barge, salvors will likely spend another day or two securing it to the barge for the transport, he said.
Salvage crews were reducing weight in the section Thursday and Friday by washing away accumulated sediment and removing vehicles and mobile interior deck sections, Himes said. Tugboats are spraying jets of seawater to wash out the sediment; a crane equipped with a grappling arm is plucking vehicles and deck sections from Section 3.
This “weight shedding” operation is taking place to help stabilize the ship for transport, he said.
“Once the weight shedding is complete, they’ll have the dry dock barge out to receive the section,” Himes said. “Then they’ll start sea fastening it. It’s going to take a couple of days. But weather permitting, the section could transit out of the EPB as soon as the end of the weekend.”
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Section 3 was the fifth section to be cut away from the shipwreck since cutting began in November. Its departure will leave about 227 feet of the shipwreck remaining in the sound.
The county health department’s advisory also cautions anglers not to eat fish or other seafood caught in areas where fuel sheens are present.
No fuel sheens were visible Friday in the waters off of the St. Simons Pier. That was good news for Allison and Billy Gregory, vacationers from Byron. By noon Friday, the couple’s crustacean traps had filled an ice chest with blue crabs for the night’s dinner.
“I heard about the leak, but I haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary,” Allison Gregory said. “Everything seems normal to me. The crabs are everywhere and we’ve caught a bunch. We’re very excited.”
Gregory did, however, speak with a man who apparently had a different story after swimming at the beach Thursday.
“I talked to a gentleman who went swimming around here yesterday,” she said. “He said it felt like he had baby oil all over him after he got out of the water.”
During the holiday weekend, boaters are prohibited from navigating within 300 yards of the EPB that surrounds the shipwreck, Himes said. The normal barrier is 200 yards.