New action will likely soon be taken on at least two of the four Superfund sites in Glynn County.
City and county commissioners heard last week an update on the status of the four sites, which are designated as polluted locations that require long-term clean up of hazardous material contaminations.
The four Superfund locations in Glynn County are the LCP Chemicals site, the Terry Creek/Hercules outfall ditch, the former Hercules 009 landfill and the old Brunswick Wood Preserve property.
Frank Anastasi, community technical advisor with SCA associates and third-party consultant for Glynn Environmental Coalition, updated city and county commissioners Thursday on the latest actions taken at Glynn County’s superfund sites. He gave a similar prevention Friday during a community event hosted by GEC.
LCP Chemicals
The LCP Chemicals site is the most complex and active one, Anastasi said.
Cleanup has been taking place on the site for several decades, including the demolition of buildings and removal of contaminated materials.
The marsh and estuary cleanup project is now going through the remedial design phase of the Superfund process.
“The main elements of the remediation of the marsh and the estuary areas will be dredging the highly contaminated sediments, and then covering the marsh area,” Anastasi said.
The dredge material will be disposed of off-site, he said. The primary contaminants in this area include mercury, PCBs and lead.
Other areas of the marsh with lower levels of contamination will be covered.
There is also a post-closure long-term management plan that tracks how the remedy process performs.
“When they submitted the near-final design, the longterm monitoring proposal was woefully inadequate,” Anastasi said. “It didn’t come close to what an adequate plan would be.”
He told attendees at the GEC event that the proposed monitoring was not long enough and didn’t cover enough kinds of aquatic life.
While Honeywell goes back to the drawing board on that plan, the cleanup will not be halted, Anastasi said.
“Meanwhile, they’re going to be working together to get a revised long term monitoring plan going,” he said.
The EPA hopes to hold public meetings in Brunswick to offer more information to the community, he said.
The groundwater on-site also has high contamination around a former building where a lot of mercury was used.
“They recently submitted a report called a remedial investigation report and a risk assessment,” Anastasi said. “The final revised report that is based on comments from the regulators is due at the end of this year.”
The next step will be a feasibility study, set to begin in early 2023.
Terry Creek/Hercules outfall ditch
In the Terry Creek site’s outfall ditch, contaminated wastewater flowed for many years. The ditch will be the first part of the site to be cleaned up through the Superfund process.
Remedial design at this site is almost completed. A final draft report was set to be released last week.
Work at the site, which should begin this summer, will include removing the existing drainage ditch area and contaminated material and constructing a new ditch with concrete lining.
After this work is completed, routine monitoring will begin.
“EPA and Georgia EPD want to see what, if anything, this ditch cleanup and new ditch activity will do to the contaminant levels they’re seeing in Terry Creek and the other creeks and the waterways to that side of this part of the land,” Anastasi said.
Hercules 009 landfill
The old Hercules 009 landfill site, located on the eastern side of Golden Isles Parkway south of the Nalley Dealership, once held a sand pit that was mined out until the groundwater level was reached. Then the pit was used as a dumping area for toxic materials.
The site in Brunswick was included again on this year’s Dirty Dozen report, which highlights some of the worst offenses against Georgia waters.
The site went through the Superfund process, and the proposed cleanup method was to bring contamination found off site back to the former landfill, mix it with cement material and cover it.
“If you drive down the highway you see it’s a raised area,” Anastasi said.
A stormwater pond was also cleaned out.
Groundwater monitoring wells were installed to continue oversight. It’s been long understood that benzene contamination still exists, Anastasi said.
“For 25 years, they’ve seen benzene in the groundwater and the benzene has gone up and down over time,” he told the group at the GEC event.
EPA instructed Hercules for about 10 years to do investigations on-site to see if the remediation was successful and that the stabilized waste cement mixture was not leading contaminants into the groundwater, Anastasi said.
“It took 10 years to get access to the site, according to Hercules,” he said.
Access was granted in 2019, and groundwater investigations were done in 2020. Samples were taken as far as across the street from the site and at the edge of the Legacy Apartment site. Benzene was found at high levels off-site.
Benzene was found near Legacy Apartments and Walmart at levels up to 15 to 20 times the EPA’s maximum contaminant level, which is 5 parts per billion.
Anastasi said it seems that the EPA had this data in 2020 but did not produce a report until 2021.
“We found out about it in October 2021,” he said. “That’s the date of the report, but the work was one year earlier.”
In 2020, EPA began its five-year review process for the Hercules site. The report states that while benzene is high, the groundwater migration is under control.
When Georgia EPD reviewed the report, the agency disagreed. GEC later met with EPA and Georgia EPD officials, and additional investigations are now set to begin.
“This is a new and developing situation,” said Rachael Thompson, executive director of GEC, during the city/county meeting. “And at this time, we don’t have enough information to know what those human health risks are.”
She added at the GEC event that the organization hopes to soon know more about the potential for people to be exposed to these dangerous chemicals.
“We’re watching very closely, communicating with the EPA, and we’re paying very close attention to what’s happening because as soon as we collectively feel like we have enough information to take it to those residents and the ownership of Walmart, we want to be able to do that,” Thompson said.
Brunswick Wood Preserve
The Brunswick Wood Preserve site has been closed since the 1980s and once was the site of a railroad tie and wood treatment plant where wood was soaked in creosote and other chemicals to make it last longer.
Clay trenches have been dug around the two containment areas and covered.
EPA recently sampled groundwater from the site’s monitoring wells and has begun the five-year review for the site. That report is set to come out in about a year.
