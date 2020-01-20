Many families in Glynn County, just like in communities across the United States, struggle with food insecurity.
Food insecurity, or the lack of regular access to nutritious foods, significantly impacts a person’s health. Clean Your Plate, a local nonprofit, is working to give local families more access to healthy food options.
The nonprofit has for the past year managed a small culinary garden at the Nunnally House on Southeast Georgia Health System property. The garden has provided local families with fresh produce. Danielle Shelton, co-founder of Clean Your Plate, hopes to expand this offering, though, by partnering with Wholesome Wave Georgia, an Atlanta-based organization working to address food access across the state.
Shelton, a family medicine physician with Southeast Georgia Health System, met Friday at the Nunnally House with Wholesome Wave Georgia’s executive director, Will Sellers, to discuss initiating a vegetable prescription program in this area.
Shelton’s clinic screens clients to identify those struggling with food insecurity.
“A lot of times they’ll get calorie-high but nutrient-poor foods,” Shelton said.
Children growing up in food insecurity are more prone to have learning disabilities that can lead to poor performance in school, as well as other diet-related illnesses that also affect adults.
“It’s kind of linked to this whole host of poor outcomes for the kids,” Shelton said. “So there’s been a big push for us to pay attention to it.”
Wholesome Wave Georgia, founded in 2009, began working in 2015 with a clinic in Augusta, to introduce a “food is medicine” approach to preventing diet-related illness.
People who receive what were once called “food stamps,” now called SNAP benefits, do not often have access to farmer’s markets, where locally grown fresh produce can be bought. Wholesome Wave Georgia works directly with farmer’s markets as well as healthcare systems to make this produce accessible to SNAP benefit recipients.
“One out of four families with children deals with the issue of what we call ‘food scarcity,’” Sellers said. “That does not surprise me at all. Many of our most vulnerable citizens here in the state of Georgia are growing up off of dollar menus, package food and things that they can afford.”
Wholesome Wave Georgia uses existing policy — SNAP benefits — along with private dollars to expand food access, Sellers said.
Around 1.4 million Georgia residents do not know where their next meal will come from, day in and day out, Sellers said.
“They are unable to make healthy food choices because they literally have to survive,” he said.
During the visit Friday, the group visited the culinary garden, where four raised beds are growing winter vegetables.
This past summer, the garden grew zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, basil and lettuce. This winter, broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts and kale are among the vegetables being grown. Clean Your Plate plans to add more plots this spring.
Farmer’s markets attract a niche market, Sellers said, and that market does not usually include low-income families in most communities. Healthcare providers, however, are able to connect Wholesome Wave Georgia’s programs with low-income residents.
Clean Your Plate hopes to bring the vegetable prescription program to Glynn County by 2021.
“Using a farmer’s market, that patient can take that prescription in the form of a voucher from us and then go on a weekly basis and redeem either at a healthcare institution or at a market site, to deal with that diet-related illness,” Sellers said.
Patients identified to be dealing with food insecurity would be eligible for the program, Shelton said.
“If you screen positive, then you are entered into a program, and essentially a doctor will give you a prescription voucher to take to your local farmer’s markets,” she said. “Instead of going to a pharmacy, you can go to a farmer’s market.”
So far, Clean Your Plate has offered this kind of program on a smaller scale, through the culinary garden. Some of Shelton’s patients have been able to access fresh produce grown the past year in the garden.
Shelton said some patients have grown emotional when given a bag of fresh produce from the culinary garden.
“I had a woman start bawling when I told her,” Shelton said. “She was like, ‘I haven’t had fresh fruit or fresh vegetables in months.”