Tristan Clarke had a love-hate relationship with the trumpet during his middle school years.
He didn’t like to play the instrument. But he liked the attention he earned when he played, especially as his playing improved with practice.
His feelings slowly transformed into respect for the trumpet, which Clarke today plays professionally as the principal trumpet player for the Coastal Symphony and a member of the Jacksonville Symphony. He shared his professional journey Tuesday when he met with the eighth-grade students at Frederica Academy for an informal performance and question-and-answer session.
“It helped me make friends and sort of fit in,” Clarke said, recalling his experience as a trumpet player in middle and high school. “And then I discovered that I actually really care about playing the instrument. Also, just the music in general.”
Clarke’s visit was organized through the Coastal Symphony’s educational outreach program.
“We are very strong on experiential education, and with that we very frequently bring in guest artists and guest speakers to the school because that enriches our program and our students so much,” said Tess Nielsen, fine arts director at Frederica Academy.
Clarke, who joined the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra in 2016 soon after graduating from the Juilliard School, said he was only exposed to “stuffy” and “lame” classical music growing up. But as he delved further into the world of music, he discovered the kinds of classical music that can inspire him.
He asked the students if they’d heard of John Williams. Few responded. Then Clarke asked who had heard of “Star Wars.”
Williams composed the score for “Star Wars,” as well as many other iconic films, like “Jaws” and “Indiana Jones.” That’s the kind of music Clarke said he gets lost in.
“It took me a long time to find the right kind of music,” he said.
And while he may not have felt any kind of immediate affection for the trumpet, Clarke did experience love at first sight with another instrument — the melodica.
A melodica is similar to a pump organ and harmonica. The instrument has a musical keyboard that is played by blowing air into a mouthpiece, which is fit into a hole on the instrument’s side.
When Clarke’s friend found one of these toy instruments beneath his grandfather’s couch, the pair quickly learned how to play it, and they began to share their enthusiasm for the melodica with others.
“We put videos online,” Clarke said. “… We’re called the Melodica Men, and we’re just two guys who play —“
“You’re the Melodica Men?” Nielsen interrupted, as Clarke was preparing to play for the students. “Oh my gosh. You’re YouTube famous … I didn’t know that, it’s not in your profile.”
Clarke and his melodica playing partner have amassed a significant online following on the Melodica Men’s YouTube page. A video performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” posted in 2018 has more than 3.5 million views.
“Not only is Tristan Clarke the principal trumpet player for two major symphony orchestras, but he also has a very success popular music project in pop culture with the Melodica Men,” Nielsen said later. “It’s a project that he’s done with a colleague he met at Juilliard, and it’s taken off in popular culture and spread through social media.”
Clarke also shared some sobering advice with the students. The music profession, he said, requires any aspiring musician to deal with rejection. Clarke said he auditioned for several top music schools and received rejections from most. He’s also been turned down for many jobs. He had to learn how to be his own cheerleader, and the first hurtle is learning how to accept yourself and keep trying after every rejection, he told the students.
“There’s constant rejection in music,” Clarke said. “In any profession, there’s a lot of rejection, but in music the vast majority of it is rejection.”
Clarke’s insights were relatable to Frederica’s eighth-graders, Nielsen said, and helped them gain more appreciation for their own music studies.
“For me, Tristan really represented the best of both worlds, because he’s such a fine classical musician and very distinguished in his own field, but he also represents popular music culture and has tapped into new ways of using music and reaching further audiences with the Melodica Men,” she said.
Frederica’s music students are preparing now for several events planned for Music in Our Schools Month in March, which is a program sponsored by the National Association for Music Education.
The middle school and upper school musical theater troupe will present “Little Shop of Horrors” on March 26-29 at the school. The students will also perform a concert at the World War II Museum on St. Simons in March.
Both events are open to the community, and more information is available at fredericaacademy.org.