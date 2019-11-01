Clam Jam fundraiser set for Saturday

The Altamaha Riverkeeper will host its 13th annual Clam Jam Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons.

Local performer Kelli Parr will provide musical entertainment. Oysters, crabs, clams and shrimp will be served, as well as a catered dinner.

An auction will be available at the event, and items for sale will include a cruise for 40 on the tall ship Lynx, a weekend at Little St. Simons Island, a coastal birding excursion, a fishing trip with Southeastern Angler and kayak, paddling and other boating excursions on the Ogeechee River and the Altamaha River.

Individual tickets coast $125 and can be purchased at altamahariverkeeper.org.

— The Brunswick News

