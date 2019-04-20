WOODBINE — A civil lawsuit has been filed against the city of Kingsland and one of its former police officers facing criminal charges in the shooting death of an unarmed African-American man last year.
The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the man's daughter, who is not identified in court documents because she is a minor. She is seeking damages “equal to the full value of the life” of her father, Tony Marcel Green Jr., who was 33 years old when he died on June 20, 2018.
Former Kingsland police officer, Zechariah Presley, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and violation of his oath of office several days after the incident.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Presley was on duty and was following a vehicle around 10:20 p.m. when he attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Lily and North East streets. After the vehicle pulled over, Green and an unidentified passenger got out and fled on foot, with the officer in pursuit. According to the GBI report, which was based on dash cam and body cam footage, a brief altercation between Presley and Green occurred.
Green fled again and Presley fired multiple rounds from his service weapon, striking the victim several time, resulting his death. It’s unclear why Presley stopped the vehicle or why Green ran from the officer.
Green was unarmed and “did not pose an imminent threat of serious bodily harm or death” to the officer, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit alleges Green’s death was the result of “tortious and other criminal conduct” while Presley was on duty and the shooting was “without justification or excuse.”
The shooting led to protests by residents who claimed there has been an underlying tensions between police and residents in the African-American community for decades.
They said city officials, including the former mayor and former police chief ignored multiple complaints about Presley’s conduct as a police officer.
Many at a rally after the shooting marched to the site where Green died to set up a memorial with crosses and wreaths. They continued the march to City Hall, where the demanded the resignations of the mayor, Ken Smith, and police chief Darryl Griffis. Smith is no longer in office and Griffis retired earlier this year.