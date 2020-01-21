Former Kingsland Mayor Ken Smith considers Martin Luther King Day both a day of celebration and a day of remembrance.
King, one of the founders of the annual event in Kingsland, said King took the example set by Rosa Parks, an Alabama woman considered to be the mother of the civil rights movement for her refusal to give up her seat in the “colored section” to a white passenger.
Her refusal and arrest for civil disobedience sparked a bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., in 1955 made her a symbol of the civil rights movement.
“Dr. King took the lead from Rosa Parks,” Smith said during Monday’s ceremony. “It’s a day of remembrance.”
Smith said there has been progress in race relations since King was fatally shot on the balcony of a Memphis, Tenn., motel in 1968.
But Smith said he still sees social and economic injustices.
The current political climate, where either side refuses to compromise, is unsettling, he said.
“It seems like there has been a regression back to what we’ve tried to move forward from,” he said. “We need to learn to discuss and compromise. If we don’t learn to do that, we’re doomed. We need to talk to each other and with each other.”
New Kingsland Police Chief Robert Jones made a strong impression on the mile-long walk that has become an annual tradition for Martin Luther King Day.
Jones and several first responders walked with the marchers from the First African Baptist Church to the Kingsland Lions Park.
“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., really affected my life,” Jones said.
Jones talked about the last sermon King made before his death and the emphasis on faith.
“We live for God. That’s why Dr. King is my hero,” Jones said.