City’s Wellness Walk preregistration ends Friday
The Family/Community Wellness Walk will begin at 8 a.m. June 4 at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way.
The walk will proceed up Gloucester Street to Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick. The City of Brunswick’s inaugural wellness event is open to all and co-hosted by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
Preregistration is encouraged, and the deadline to do so is Friday. Registration forms are available and can be submitted at Brunswick City Hall, 610 Gloucester St. Registration also is accepted at the community outreach center at 503 Mansfield St., the public works department at 525 Lakewood Ave., the police department at 206 Mansfield St. and Old City Hall at 1229 Newcastle St.
The $10 registration fee includes an event T-shirt and wrist band. A post-race celebration will include music by former members of the Georgia Youth Ensemble, a bounce house, food trucks, popcorn, snow cones and games.
Registration also will be accepted the day of the race.
For more information, call 912-267-5500, or email to: info@cityofbrunswick-ga.gov.