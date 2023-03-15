Glynn County officials have agreed to delay the transition of recreation programs in Brunswick back to the city until after Labor Day.

During that time, the county will continue to manage city swimming pools and programs and the make the transition as smooth as possible. The delay will enable the city to acquire more equipment as the county removes its computers and other equipment.

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority voted Tuesday to extinguish property taxes owed on a historic home at 1315 Union St., paving the way for its preservation pending approval by the Glynn County School Board.

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island celebrated 13 years of the local Reading Rockets program Tuesday at a luncheon, during which volunteers shared their experiences reading to preschool and kindergarten students in Glynn County.

Carter tours Golden Isles Veterans Village

During a tour of the Golden Isles Veterans Village on Monday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, praised the volunteers and donors who have contributed to the 30 dwellings and the community center.

