Cornell Harvey was a city commissioner when discussions began about establishing a public mass transit system in Brunswick.
Harvey, now in his seventh year as the city’s mayor, said he never expected it to take nearly a decade, but a long-awaited municipal bus system will soon be a reality.
The city was awarded a grant of more than $1.7 million from the Georgia Department of Transportation to plan, equip and operate a small urban bus service.
City commissioners will take the first step in an upcoming meeting when asked to approve a request to fund the planning services necessary to take the planned bus service from concept to reality.
The upcoming tasks include:
• Grants, contracts and procurement.
• A transit service plan.
• A transit organization plan.
• Creation of a transit advisory committee.
• Route and fare public hearings.
• Creation of a human services work plan.
• Vehicle specification and delivery.
• Technology.
• Maintenance.
• Creation of bus stops and hubs.
Harvey said the city has the funding to make a public mass transit system a reality and actual work on it has started.
“They’ve already done a lot to establish routes,” he said. “We’re going to gather more data.”
Public input will be sought as the service is being established, a task that could take a year or more.
It’s likely the city will start out with small- to medium-sized buses rather than invest in larger vehicles that may be unnecessary.
Harvey said the city will receive funding to keep the service running for three years. The goal is for it to be self-sustaining after that time.
City officials believe there is a need for the service and that it will meet expectations.
Harvey said employers will have a larger labor pool and prospective employees will have easier access to jobs with a mass transit service.
Harvey credited Glynn County commissioners for their support, which helped the city get the funding.
“I think there is a demand for this service,” Harvey said. “A bus system will help our inner city.”